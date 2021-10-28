Manipur rights panel to begin inquiry into death of social activist

Athaun Abonmei was kidnapped and murdered on September 22 in Tamenglong district.

The Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) is all set to start an inquiry into the alleged kidnapping and murder of social worker of the Zeliangrong tribe Athaun Abonmei on September 22 in Tamenglong district.

So far there is no breakthrough in the police investigation.

The case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency as it was believed that the murderers are members of a Nagaland-based armed outfit.

The MHRC sources said that Abonmei’s wife had come to the commission on October 12 and assured her full cooperation to the inquiry. The son of the deceased and the leaders of the Joint Action Committee, formed to fight for justice for Abonmei, had come to the MHRC on October 21 and assured the acting chairman Khaidem Mani of full cooperation.

In its sitting on October 25, the MHRC had decided to undertake the inquiry and said the finding would be given to the NIA through the Government.

The MHRC sources said that its inquiry would focus on finding the facts and circumstances of the murder of Abonmei, identification of the criminals, seeing whether such killings had taken place in the past and steps to be taken to prevent future recurrence of such crime.

Interested persons may furnish any information through affidavits. The MHRC said that the State Government had extended all cooperation to it in this connection. The First Information Report, post-mortem report and other vital documents had been handed over to the MHRC for the purpose of inquiry.