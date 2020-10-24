Relief work is hampered by non-stop downpour. No loss of life, say police.

Manipur remains cut off following landslips in Senapati and Ukhrul districts on Friday night, official sources said on Saturday.

The first landslip took place at Khongnem in Senapati district. While 50 metres of NH 37 has been damaged, over 300 loaded and unloaded trucks and some private trucks and cars are stranded on either side of the cave-in along the national highway.

Police and district officials are at the site of the damage to supervise the repair work. Two trucks carrying machinery and one goods truck had been dragged down the deep gorge by the sliding mud and debris. Students at Maram and Senapati are extending help to the repair work. The work is hampered by the non-stop downpour. The police say there has been no casualty among the tribal villagers.

Reports from Ukhrul, a district bordering Myanmar, said there was a massive landslip near Halang village. Some neighbouring tribal villages have been cut off. Officials said men and machinery have been rushed to the two districts and clearance of the debris is under way. There is fear that there could be more landslips as Manipur is reeling under downpour.

Following torrential rains in the past few days, all major rivers are running above the danger level. The Waterways department has deployed labourers and officials in the trouble-prone areas. Officials said flood control material is kept in readiness for instant transportation and use. Officials and labourers are camping near the swollen rivers round the clock. The weather forecast is that there will be more rains in the next three days.