Manipur remains cut off as landslips block NH 37

Uprooted electric poles, huge trees and big boulders block vehicular movement in Tamenglong and Noney districts

Uprooted electric poles, huge trees and big boulders block vehicular movement in Tamenglong and Noney districts

Manipur remains partially cut off from the mainland as the 222-km Imphal-Jiribam National Highway 37, the State’s lifeline, remains impassable due to multiple landslips, following torrential rains for several days.

Though the second lifeline NH 2 (Imphal-Dimapur) is also facing landslips and mudslides trucks, buses and private cars are managing to ply. These vehicles are stranded for several hours under the heavy rain lashing the hilly roads while the construction workers are trying to clear the roads. Reports say that several inter village roads connecting the mountain villages are breached.

The tribals inhabiting these villages have to carry sick persons to hospitals in home-made litters for long distances.

Officials said that it would take some time to restore normal traffic along the NH37 since more landslips and mudslides may occur even as clearing work is under way. Uprooted electric poles, huge trees and big boulders block vehicular movement in Tamenglong and Noney districts. Official reports say that all rivers in these two hill districts are running above the danger level.

Meanwhile, traders have hiked the prices of essential commodities following the disruption of transportation. Consumers point out that these commodities were brought to the State long before the torrential rains and hence the hike is unreasonable.