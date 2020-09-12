Manipur remains cut-off after landslip

Manipur on Saturday remained cut-off from the rest of the country as NH 37, which connects the State with the rest of the country, was breached by a landslip on Friday night.
Official reports said that the national highway caved in, leaving a gap of more than 50 ft at Nung Dollan.
Officials said that the landslip was triggered by torrential rains that lashed Manipur for the last two days.
Hundreds of trucks bringing fuel, consumer items and construction materials and empty trucks are stranded on both sides of Nung Dollan. Many vehicles including private ones are also stranded on Manipur side.
Angry residents said that the agency undertaking the maintenance and repairing works of the national highways has just one excavator near the breached area to remove the debris. Government sources in Imphal said on Saturday that efforts are on to rush excavators at Nung Dollan areas.
As there is no comfortable stock of fuel, the same is rationed. Besides, traders of all items have been jacking up prices of all items in general and consumer goods in particular.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath