Manipur remains cut-off after landslip

Key national highway has caved in, according to reports

Manipur on Saturday remained cut-off from the rest of the country as NH 37, which connects the State with the rest of the country, was breached by a landslip on Friday night.

Official reports said that the national highway caved in, leaving a gap of more than 50 ft at Nung Dollan.

Officials said that the landslip was triggered by torrential rains that lashed Manipur for the last two days.

Hundreds of trucks bringing fuel, consumer items and construction materials and empty trucks are stranded on both sides of Nung Dollan. Many vehicles including private ones are also stranded on Manipur side.

Angry residents said that the agency undertaking the maintenance and repairing works of the national highways has just one excavator near the breached area to remove the debris. Government sources in Imphal said on Saturday that efforts are on to rush excavators at Nung Dollan areas.

As there is no comfortable stock of fuel, the same is rationed. Besides, traders of all items have been jacking up prices of all items in general and consumer goods in particular.