Manipur registers 19 cases of COVID-19, tally reaches 1,075

Manipur registered 19 cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 1,075, said officials on Saturday. However, there are no deaths so far due to the disease.

The officials said, “The number of active cases increased to 682. The number of persons whose samples were tested was 19. While 15 of them were tested in the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, the others were tested in the JN Institute of Medical Sciences.

They said samples of 39 other persons were tested on Saturday in these two medical colleges. All of them were found to be negative.

The officials said the recovery percentage is 36.55%.

There have been increasing complaints from the citizens against the dumping of used materials issued to the medical and paramedical staff at public places. The officials are appealing to the staff to dispose them of at proper places.

There have been complaints from some inmates of the care centres about the inordinate delay in making the results available to the persons concerned. The officials said sophisticated machines had been acquired with the result that a large number of samples can now be tested speedily and there shall be no long delays.