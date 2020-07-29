Other States

Manipur records first death related to COVID-19

The 56-year-old patient was from Khongjom in Thoubal district. Image for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: PTI
Iboyaima Laithangbam IMPHAL 29 July 2020 13:09 IST
Updated: 29 July 2020 13:13 IST

The 56-year-old man, admitted in the RIMS on July 22, had complaints of chronic kidney failure, multiple drug resistance, hypertension, type 2 diabetes and respiratory tract infection

Manipur reported its first death related to COVID-19 in a hospital in Imphal at 2 a.m. on Wednesday. This was formally announced by Ch. Arunkumar, medical superintendent, Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, a Union Health Ministry undertaking. The 56-year-old patient was from Khongjom in Thoubal district.

He was admitted in the RIMS on July 22 with the complaint of chronic kidney failure, multiple drug resistance, hypertension, type 2 diabetes and respiratory tract infection. He was found to be COVID-19 positive on July 26, said the medical superintendent.

He further said that the cause of death was chronic kidney disease and other complications, including hypertension.

Sources said that a post-mortem would be done shortly and it would be known after that whether COVID-19 was also one of the causes of his death.

Some doctors and nurses and other employees of the RIMS had also contracted the infection recently.

Manipur
