Other States

Manipur records first death related to COVID-19

The 56-year-old patient was from Khongjom in Thoubal district. Image for representative purposes only.

The 56-year-old patient was from Khongjom in Thoubal district. Image for representative purposes only.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The 56-year-old man, admitted in the RIMS on July 22, had complaints of chronic kidney failure, multiple drug resistance, hypertension, type 2 diabetes and respiratory tract infection

Manipur reported its first death related to COVID-19 in a hospital in Imphal at 2 a.m. on Wednesday. This was formally announced by Ch. Arunkumar, medical superintendent, Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, a Union Health Ministry undertaking. The 56-year-old patient was from Khongjom in Thoubal district.

He was admitted in the RIMS on July 22 with the complaint of chronic kidney failure, multiple drug resistance, hypertension, type 2 diabetes and respiratory tract infection. He was found to be COVID-19 positive on July 26, said the medical superintendent.

He further said that the cause of death was chronic kidney disease and other complications, including hypertension.

Sources said that a post-mortem would be done shortly and it would be known after that whether COVID-19 was also one of the causes of his death.

Some doctors and nurses and other employees of the RIMS had also contracted the infection recently.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2020 1:13:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/manipur-records-first-death-related-to-covid-19/article32219325.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY