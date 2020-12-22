Manipur promotes fish production

The Manipur government on Tuesday transferred ₹1.8 crore to 900 fish farmers as ₹15,000 per farmer. At a simple function for the event, Chief Minister N. Biren said, “The plan is to increase fish production in the State where most of people relish fish. Financial assistance is given under the paddy and pisciculture scheme of the Rastriya Krishi Vikas Yogana 2019-20.”
Speaking briefly on the occasion, Mr. Biren said, “Manipur needs 52,000 MT of various fish in a year. However, local fish production is only 27,000 MT in a year. Since the remaining quantum of fish has to be imported from other States, the State has been spending over ₹400 crore a year.”
Initially, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) coalition government had given loans ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹7 lakh to a large number of fish farmers. He claimed that, as a result, fish production had increased to 32,600 MT per year. The government’s plan is to double the income of fish farmers. The scheme shall cover 450 hectares of land in five hill districts.
Mr. Biren also said that various development schemes had been approved and funds had been sanctioned for them, and that they would be implemented shortly.
