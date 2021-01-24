Manipur prepares to celebrate Republic Day amid boycott calls

The CorCom, formed by six major underground outfits, was the first to announce the boycott call followed by others

The Manipur government has given final touches to celebrate the Republic Day in a befitting manner on Tuesday in the backdrop of the boycott calls given by almost all banned armed organisations. The CorCom, formed by six major underground outfits, was the first to announce the boycott call followed by others.

Though the State government claims that the law and order situation has improved, the Disturbed Areas Act was further extended. Former Chief Minister and now Congress Legislature Party leader Okram Ibobi said, “If the government says that the law and order has improved it is mind-boggling why was the Disturbed Areas Act extended”. It was to enforce the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 which gave a carte blanche to the security forces, he said.

Government sources said that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic the function would be low-key.

Meanwhile, the police and paramilitary forces have been conducting cordon and search operations in most of the districts. Police say that the hardcore rebels could not be caught in the dragnet.

Two tribal leaders were gunned down in the past few days. However, there is no headway in the police investigations and the gunmen are still at large. Since there is no claim from any rebel groups the motives are not known.