Manipur prepares to celebrate Republic Day amid boycott calls

The Manipur government has given final touches to celebrate the Republic Day in a befitting manner on Tuesday in the backdrop of the boycott calls given by almost all banned armed organisations. The CorCom, formed by six major underground outfits, was the first to announce the boycott call followed by others.
Though the State government claims that the law and order situation has improved, the Disturbed Areas Act was further extended. Former Chief Minister and now Congress Legislature Party leader Okram Ibobi said, “If the government says that the law and order has improved it is mind-boggling why was the Disturbed Areas Act extended”. It was to enforce the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 which gave a carte blanche to the security forces, he said.
Government sources said that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic the function would be low-key.
Meanwhile, the police and paramilitary forces have been conducting cordon and search operations in most of the districts. Police say that the hardcore rebels could not be caught in the dragnet.
Two tribal leaders were gunned down in the past few days. However, there is no headway in the police investigations and the gunmen are still at large. Since there is no claim from any rebel groups the motives are not known.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath