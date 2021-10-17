Manipur police officer to contest Assembly election

IMPHAL

17 October 2021 13:31 IST

Brinda Thounaojam was in the limelight when she arrested Loukhoshei Zou, the chairman of the Autonomous District Council of Chandel district, with a huge quantity of drugs

Brinda Thounaojam of the Manipur Police Service who is now of the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police declared on Sunday that she would contest the forthcoming election of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

It is expected that the Assembly election will be conducted next year as the term of the present BJP-led coalition Ministry ends on March 16, 2022.

Talking briefly to mediapersons, she said that because of ‘political interference’ she could not discharge her duty properly at the executive level. She also said that she had submitted her resignation letter. Earlier, she had planned to meet presspersons and some of her supporters at the Meihoubam Lampak in her constituency. But the government denied her the permission.

Advertising

Advertising

Last month, her visit to Delhi triggered political speculation that she may contest the election on BJP ticket from Yaiskul constituency in Imphal west district. Reacting to media reports, she said that she would make a formal announcement on contesting the election in the beginning of October. BJP MLA T. Satyabrata, who is a Cabinet Minister, represents the Yaiskul constituency.

On Sunday, Ms. Thounaojam said that some other national parties had also invited her to join them. “The decision of the people of my constituency, Yaiskul, will be final,” she said.

She was in the limelight when she arrested Loukhoshei Zou, the chairman of the Autonomous District Council of Chandel district, with a huge quantity of drugs some months ago from his Imphal residence. Chief Minister N. Biren, who had declared a war against drugs, gave her a commendation certificate for the arrest.

However, Zou was released on bail after it was proved that the seized drugs belonged to two youth, including his young driver. Ms. Thounaojam went to the Chief Minister to return the commendation certificate. She reportedly told Mr. Biren that since Zou maintained that he was innocent she did not deserve the certificate.