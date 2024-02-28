ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur police officer kidnapped by armed assailants, rescued in hours

February 28, 2024 03:25 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - IMPHAL

The abduction occurred when the attackers stormed the officer’s residence on Tuesday

Iboyaima Laithangbam

Army officials patrol in the violence-hit area, in Imphal east district of Manipur. | Photo Credit: PTI

Additional superintendent of police for the Imphal west district, Moirangthem Amit Singh, was rescued after being abducted by armed assailants on Tuesday night.

The abduction, allegedly carried out by an armed group identified as the Arambai Tenggol, occurred when the attackers stormed the officer’s residence on Tuesday.

Mr. Amit was on official duty when he received information that his home had been raided. While rushing back to his home, the attackers intercepted the police party near Wangkhei in Imphal east district.

In the ensuring gunfight, some policemen suffered minor wounds. It is not yet known if the attackers had suffered injuries as well. The police recovered empty cartridges in and around the site.

Mr. Amit’s father, Dr. M. Kulabidhu, a former professor in Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, said, “The locality has numerous doctors serving the people. It is highly condemnable that shots were fired in a crowded area. It should not be repeated.”

Police have detained eight suspects and an inquiry is underway.

