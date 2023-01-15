Manipur police launch cordon and search operations ahead of Republic Day

January 15, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - IMPHAL

Under instructions from the Chief Minister N. Biren who also holds the Home portfolio the police commandos have launched combing operations in trouble prone areas to ensure that there is no law and order problem ahead of the Republic day celebrations. Meanwhile, six persons who identified themselves as insurgents of an outlawed underground group, opened fire at the house of an advocate Ningombam Ajit on Saturday night. However there were no casualties.

Police sources said that cordon and search operations in addition to other normal operations are being carried out in the Imphal west district where it is feared that there are a large number of insurgents. There have been no arrest of the insurgents. However, police had picked up six former insurgents who are out on bail. They were taken to the police station for further investigation. The operations were carried out at Thangmeiband and some nearby areas. Police say that being urban guerillas, the insurgents are able to hide by mingling with the common people.

Meanwhile a senior advocate N. Ajit and his family members in their house at Khongman Imphal east district escaped unhurt when six persons opened fire on Saturday night. The six persons who came in two scooters identified themselves as cadres of an insurgent outfit. They accosted N. Indira, Ajit’s sister, and asked her to call out Ajit. She reportedly said that he was not at home. One of the persons asked her to pass on the message that Ajit should not contest for the post of the present of the Manipur People’s Party. One of the unknown persons then opened two rounds of fire and the group fled immediately after.

The police have registered a case in this connection and say that some persons had also come in search of Ajit few days ago.

