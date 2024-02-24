Manipur Police halts movement of transferred personnel 'in view of crisis'

February 24, 2024 11:18 am | Updated 12:02 pm IST - Imphal

The Manipur Police have halted the movement of transferred personnel "wherever applicable, in view of the current crisis". They stated that the transfer orders remain in effect but the personnel will be moved as and when required.

The halt in the movement of transferred personnel came after a tribal body wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing concern over the safety of Kuki policemen in Meitei-dominated areas.

The police stated that the transfer orders were issued to streamline excess manpower but there was no need for immediate movement of the personnel at this stage in view of the current crisis.

"Reference to Manipur Police Headquarter order dated 14.02.2024 regarding transfer and posting of 177 (One hundred and seventy-seven) personnel of all communities of MR/IR units to various units, it is informed that the transfer and posting has been done in order to streamline the excess manpower against the sanctioned post available in all MR/IR units and to facilitate the process for preparation of their salaries," Manipur Police posted on X on February 23.

"However, in view of the present crisis, there is no immediate movement of the personnel required at this stage," it added.

Churachandpur-based Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) had on February 23 written to Amit Shah calling for his intervention to stop the transfer orders as it required the movement of Kuki-Zo police personnel to Meitei-dominated areas.

The tribal body claimed that the "State government would not be able to guarantee the safety" of Kuki Zo personnel if they were stationed in districts dominated by Meiteis.

More than 180 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between hills-based Kukis and Imphal Valley-based Meiteis in Manipur since May 3 last year.