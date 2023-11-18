HamberMenu
Manipur Police file case against Kuki Zo leader for ‘self-rule’ statement 

On November 15, Tombing told The Hindu that the tribal community will have a separate Chief Minister, and government officials from the community who were forced out of State capital Imphal

November 18, 2023 10:20 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The case registered at the Churachandpur police station under various Sections pertains to conspiracy for waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India. Representational file image.

The case registered at the Churachandpur police station under various Sections pertains to conspiracy for waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

The Manipur Police on Friday registered a case against Muan Tombing, general secretary of Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), for his statement regarding “self-rule” by Kuki-Zo people

On November 15, Mr. Tombing told The Hindu that the tribal community will have a separate Chief Minister, and government officials from the community who were forced out of State capital Imphal when the ethnic violence erupted in the State on May 3, will be given responsibilities.

The case registered at the Churachandpur police station under various Sections pertains to conspiracy for waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India, sedition, wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot and criminal conspiracy.

A day ago, the Manipur government issued a statement that the ITLF claims have “no legal or constitutional basis.

“This irresponsible statement appears to be motivated and aimed at vitiating and disturbing the law-and-order situation in the State. Appropriate legal action is being initiated against the ITLF and persons concerned,” the statement added. 

ITLF has several rounds of meeting with Union Home Ministry officials since May 3 when ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo people and the Meitei community erupted in the State. At least 175 people have been killed in the violence and thousands have been displaced.

The ITLF delegation has also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

