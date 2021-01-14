Manipur Police destroy seized drugs in Imphal

Manipur Police destroyed a huge quantity of seized narcotics drugs including heroin and marijuana worth nearly ₹35 crore on January 14 in the presence of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. Mr. Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, said, “The BJP-led State government shall not compromise on drug offences. It is a mission for the BJP-led government. The situation is appalling when some police personnel were found involved in drug business. The government shall not remain as a mute spectator.”

He said that his government has been cutting down poppy plantations in the mountains. “In the beginning, the State government was regarded as an enemy. But this has changed now. Many sections of the people are joining hands with the police in this campaign. There were opposition to the police raids in some Muslim-dominated areas. But today these villagers are supporting police action.”

Mr. Singh also disclosed that some policemen involved in the daylight robbery of gold and other valuables from three Tamils on January 13 in Imphal have been arrested.