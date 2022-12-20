Manipur police defuse bomb planted near warehouse

December 20, 2022 12:30 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - IMPHAL

Police said it weighed 5KG and it could have claimed several lives. So far, no rebel outfit has claimed responsibility for planting this powerful bomb.

Iboyaima Laithangbam

Residents of Telipati in Imphal found a powerful bomb at the early hours on December 20. Police said the bomb was planted near a warehouse owned by Ram Nath Sahu, a businessman. The place is located under the Porompat police station in Imphal east district. Police said it weighed 5KG and it could have claimed several lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police and Central paramilitary personnel are patrolling Telipati areas, following the recent clashes among the residents of Telipati who are originally from Bihar and the local residents over the charges of encroachment of the temple land.

There had been instances of bomb attacks at the warehouses of some businessmen as they allegedly refused to yield to extortions by armed rebels. Personnel of bomb detection and disposal squad who rushed there defused it at 10 a.m. So far, no rebel outfit has claimed responsibility for planting this powerful bomb.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After registering a case, police have started an investigation. The security measures are being reviewed since bomb could be easily planted despite beefing up the security following recent clashes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Manipur

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US