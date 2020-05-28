Manipur parties slam Centre’s plan for delimitation

IMPHAL:

Political parties and prominent politicians in Manipur have reacted strongly to the Central government’s plan to carry out delimitation in Manipur, Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh based on the 2011 Census report.

Three-time Chief Minister and present Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in Manipur, Okram Ibobi said, “The Congress will never support the delimitation plan. It is also a bit confusing that the BJP-led coalition government in Manipur has not spoken a word”. He further explained that the government should not turn a blind eye to the inevitable fallout.

Okram Joy, a veteran politician, said, “In view of the lawlessness and other forms of ferment Manipur will witness, an all-political party delegation met with the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, during which the fallout was discussed. The delegates also called on UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. The Central government announced that the 2011 Census report was frozen and there will not be any delimitation till 2026. “What is the urgency to launch delimitation in the northeastern States now?”, Mr. Joy asked during a press conference on Wednesday.

Mr. Joy said, “There were abnormal increases in some tribal districts in Manipur”. He said there was a 200% increase in the population of Senapati district bordering Nagaland. There was just a 2% increase in the population in and around Imphal, the State capital. Since there was “population explosion,” about four Assembly constituencies may be increased in some hill districts. He fears that some valley districts will see a decrease in Assembly constituencies.

Talking to reporters at the Congress office in Imphal on Wednesday, Mr. Ibobi said that his party would never support the Central government move to carry out delimitation at a time when people were struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though Mr. Joy spoke to reporters on this issue on May 3, the State government has not made its position clear.

Manipur has 60 Assembly constituencies, of which 19 are reserved for the tribals and one for Scheduled Castes.