ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband while mobile Internet remains suspended

July 25, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Imphal

The ban was lifted after nearly three months after it was banned due to the ethnic violence in Manipur.

PTI

Though the Manipur government has restored the broadband services after nearly three months after it was banned, the mobile internet services are yet to be restored. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Manipur government on July 25 lifted the suspension on broadband internet conditionally in a "liberalised manner", nearly three months after it was banned due to the ethnic violence in the State.

However, mobile internet will remain suspended, the Home Department said in a notification.

ALSO READ
An Internet ban will not restore peace in Manipur

"Connection will be only through static IP and that the subscriber concerned shall not accept any other connection other than allowed for the time being [TSP/ISP shall be held responsible for non-compliance of this condition]," it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"No Wifi Hotspots shall be allowed from any of the routers and systems using the connection at any cost by the subscriber concerned," it said.

ALSO READ
Lift ban on Internet services with safeguards: Manipur High Court directs State government

The government has considered the suffering of the people as the internet ban affected offices and institutions, and people working from home, besides mobile recharge, LPG cylinder booking, payment of electricity bills, and other online services, the order said.

It said the suspension on broadband internet has been lifted in a liberalised manner, subject to fulfilment of several terms and conditions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Manipur / internet

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US