Manipur okays permanent housing scheme for displaced

The Manipur Cabinet on Saturday approved a permanent housing scheme for displaced people and extended the ‘disturbed area’ status of the State.

The Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh also condemned the “unwanted actions” of the Central security forces on civilians in the Pallel area on Friday and resolved to apprise the Centre of the incident that has so far claimed three lives.

“The Cabinet approved the permanent housing scheme for the displaced persons whose houses were burnt down or damaged in the incidents from May 3,” Manipur’s Information and Public Relations Minister, Sapam Ranjan said.

According to the police reports, a total of 4,806 houses were burnt down or destroyed across the State, he added.

“The Cabinet also decided to build houses wherever the atmosphere is conducive for the affected people to return to their original places. In the initial phase, about 1,000 permanent houses will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹75 crore,” Mr. Ranjan said.

This would be done across all the affected districts in the State, he said.

The Minister said ₹10 lakh would be spent per pucca house, ₹7 lakh per semi-pucca and ₹5 lakh per kuccha house. The fund would be given in two equal instalments, he added.

Apart from extending the ‘disturbed area’ tag on Manipur for another six months, the Cabinet approved the Manipur Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/Other Crimes, 2023.

