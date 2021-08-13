Manipur observes Patriots’ Day

IMPHAL:

13 August 2021 12:51 IST

Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Biren pay tribute.

Manipur observed Patriots’ Day on Friday in memory of heroes who laid down their lives for the protection of Manipur’s independence.

Governor Ganga Prasad, who assumed office in Manipur on Thursday in addition to the office of Governor of Sikkim, paid a floral tribute at Sahid Minar in Imphal. He said, “All of us should not forget the extreme sacrifice made by these brave forefathers. We should strive to forge ahead for development, keeping their sacrifices in view”.

Earlier, Chief Minister N. Biren led elected members, officials and the public in paying floral tributes at the memorial sites of Prince Bir Tikendrajit at Hicham Yaicham Pat and Thangal General at the palace compound.

Later, the dignitaries paid floral tributes to all fighters, including unsung heroes, at Sahid Minar in Imphal. After the last battle of independence fought at Kheba Ching on April 23, 1891, the Britishers conquered Manipur. The victorious Britishers held a kangaroo court that gave death sentences to several fighters.

Tikendrajit and Thangal, who were lodged in jail, were brought out on August 13, 1891, for being hanged in public at a spot near the polo ground. Some other convicted prisoners were hanged inside the jail. Manipur has been observing the day of the public hanging as Patriots’ Day.

Mr. Biren said, “We have found particulars of 18 Manipuri fighters who were sentenced and deported to Andaman and Nicobar islands, which were in those days known as Kala Pani. There must be unsung heroes whose particulars are not with us so far. Many died there. The government has constructed a monolith near the Sahid Minar, where the names of these intrepid and brave fighters will be inscribed. We welcome from all sources particulars of other unlisted fighters who had laid down their lives”.

He claimed that during his tenure of Manipur had taken giant strides in development since there had been “no lockdown, general strike and blockades”. He said that all communities in Manipur had been living in peace and harmony for generations and “we should continue to do so”.