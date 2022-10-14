Manipur: No government benefits for anyone with more than 4 children

The State was one of the first in the northeast to honour women with more than 10 children

The Hindu Bureau GUWAHATI/IMPHAL:
October 14, 2022 12:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representational purpose only.

Manipur has followed Assam in restricting the number of children for a family to be eligible for government jobs or beneficiary schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Assam government had more than a year ago issued an order barring any person with more than two children on or after January 1, 2021, from single or multiple partners from government jobs.

On October 13, the Nongthombam Biren Singh Cabinet in Manipur decided to exclude any person with more than four children from government schemes and beneficiary programmes. This decision was taken along with the approval for establishing the Manipur State Population Commission.

The State’s Information Minister, S. Ranjan told journalists after the Cabinet meeting that under the population commission, the family of any man who sires more than four children will not be eligible for government benefits “from now on”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The State Assembly had earlier adopted a private member resolution to establish the population commission in Manipur,” he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, Khumukcham Joykisan had moved the resolution over the alleged infiltration of outsiders into the State. Citing official data, he said that the population growth of 153.3% in Manipur’s hill districts from 1971-2001 increased drastically to 250% from 2001-2011.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The hill districts are inhabited primarily by ethnic communities clubbed as Naga, Kuki and Zomi.

The cabinet decision, apparently aimed at population control, is at variance with an almost decade-old annual contest in Manipur entailing cash awards for women with at least 10 children.

The award function was initially organised by Iramdam Kunba Apunba Lup, a group that encouraged Manipuri women to give births to more and more children.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Manipur
Assam
children
family
government aid
population

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app