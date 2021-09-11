Other States

Manipur National highway blocked as bridge over Barak river caves

The National Highway No. 2, which is the lifeline of Manipur, is blocked since 6 p.m on Friday as the wobbly steel and wood bridge over the Barak river caved in while a truck, transporting cement bags, was crossing it. Police sources said that Ayus Khan, the driver from Manipur, may be placed under arrest. Thousands of vehicles including those bringing consumer items from Assam are stranded on both sides of the bridge.

Since the bridge is not in a good condition, the authority strictly controls the weight of goods transported through this highway. It is alleged that the driver had taken permit for 300 cement bags only. Police who had rushed to the spot say that there were 560 cement bags inside the truck, now stuck up in the middle of the bridge.

The police station in Noney district has registered a case. In the past, some trucks had fallen into the river claiming some lives. Chief Minister N. Biren has been saying that the newly constructed bridge beside this old one will be inaugurated some time next month.

Police said that normal traffic may be resumed soon after removal of the truck from the bridge.


