Manipur National Day celebrated

Manipur National Day, marking the first day of the session of the elected State Assembly on October 18, 1948, was celebrated in the State on Friday. However, civil society organisations had organised the functions at only select places in Imphal.

Jitendra Ningombam, president of the Committee of Civil Societies, Kangleipak, said that the first sitting of the Assembly session was held at Darbar Hall in Imphal. M.K. Priyobrata was the first Chief Minister of the State. Leishemba Sanajaoba, the titular king of Manipur, said the State had sown the seeds of democracy since the first-ever people’s administration was seen in this frontier State.

The first election was held in Manipur from June 11 to June 27, 1948. Altogether, 53 MLAs were elected.

Manipur had been under British rule from 1891 to 1947. The Britishers had restored Manipur’s independence at midnight of August 14, 1947.