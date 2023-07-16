Manipur Naga body announces shutdown after woman’s killing

July 16, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The United Naga Council (UNC) has announced a 12-hour shutdown across the Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur from 6 a.m. on Monday to protest the “cold-blooded murder” of a Naga woman belonging to the Maring tribe on July 15.

The UNC, which had earlier warned the warring Meitei and Kuki communities not to drag the Nagas into their ethnic conflict, also warned of “action” if its demands, including exemplary punishment for the culprits, are not met within 48 hours of issuing the statement Monday evening.

The Nagas, comprising 20 tribes, are the second-largest community in Manipur after the non-tribal Meitei, who dominate the Imphal Valley.

The UNC said it was aghast by the killing of Lucy Marem at Sawombung in the Imphal East district by members of Arambai Tenggol, a “private militia known for their notoriety during the present conflict in Manipur”. The Naga body said the woman was apprehended by the Meira Paibis (women torchbearers) and handed over to the Arambai Tenggol for execution.

“The UNC condemns such barbaric acts committed on innocent Nagas despite knowing her identity as Naga. Since the beginning of this unfortunate conflict between Meiteis and Kukis, the Nagas have maintained that peace must prevail and have lent our might toward this end,” the UNC statement read.

The Naga organisation warned “vested interest parties” not to test their patience and provoke them or view their “accommodating acts” during the ongoing conflict as a sign of weakness.

The UNC asked the State government to immediately constitute a judicial inquiry committee and prescribe exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of the crime.

Ksh Shivakanta Singh, the Superintendent of Police of Imphal East district, said action has already been taken against nine people found involved in the abduction and killing of the Naga woman.

“A case was registered at the Lamlai police station and after a thorough investigation, nine people were arrested and sent to police custody for seven days from July 16,” he said.

The nine include five woman, two of them above 60 years.

“Further investigation is going on and all the accused persons involved in the case will be arrested and appropriate legal action will be taken up against them,” Mr. Singh said.

Two firearms, five rounds of ammunition and a car were seized in connection with the case, police said.