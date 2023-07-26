HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manipur mob torches 2 buses used by security forces; no casualty

The incident occurred at Sapormeina when the buses were coming from Dimapur on Tuesday evening.

July 26, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - Imphal

PTI
Two buses were set on fire by a mob in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district | file photo

Two buses were set on fire by a mob in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district | file photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Two buses used by security forces to transport personnel were set on fire by a mob in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, officials said on Wednesday.

No casualty was reported.

The incident occurred at Sapormeina when the buses were coming from Dimapur on Tuesday evening.

Editorial | Belated outrage: On the Manipur violence and the top political response

A group of people belonging to one of the warring communities stopped the buses bearing Manipur registration numbers at Sapormeina and insisted that they would check if any member of the other community were on board, officials said.

Some of them set the buses on fire.

Ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

ALSO READ
Kuki women students of Manipur University recount horror of targeted attack by mob

The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

Related Topics

Manipur / Caste violence

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.