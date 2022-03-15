Manipur MLA moves privilege motion against police officers

March 15, 2022 17:20 IST

Sheikh Hassan says police raided his house when he was in the Assembly

Normal life in several parts of Manipur in general and the Muslim–dominated areas in particular was disrupted as a result of the lockdown called by the All Manipur Muslim Students Organisation in protest against the arrest of 11 ‘innocent’ persons including some handicapped persons at Khetrigao in Imphal east district. Women also joined the lockdown.

Sheikh Nurul Hassan, MLA, submitted a privilege motion against some police officers who had, according to him, raided his house while he was in the Assembly complex to take oath as MLA. He said the police had deliberately gone to his house when he was away at the Assembly complex.

Advertising

Advertising

Police sources said the arrested persons were wanted in connection with incidents of opening fire at public places during the victory procession of Mr. Hassan.

A large number of women tried to forcibly enter the police station at Porompat demanding immediate and unconditional release of the “innocent persons”. Two women including one police woman sustained injuries on the head during the stone–pelting. The police fired tear gas shells to disperse the unruly women.

A large number of Muslim students burned old tyres and other materials in the main roads paralysing vehicular movements.. They said if the 11 persons are not set free unconditionally, they will resort to other forms of agitation.

The police said security has been tightened in all Muslim–dominated areas to maintain law and order.