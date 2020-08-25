Other States

Manipur Minister tests positive

Nemcha Kipgen, the only woman minister in the BJP-led coalition government in Manipur, has tested COVID-19 positive, official reports said on Tuesday. Ms. Kipgen is the Social Welfare Minister.

Health department sources said her samples would be tested again in the J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal. She was in-charge of COVID-19 management in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts.

