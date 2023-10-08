ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur Minister, family escape unhurt in hand grenade attack on house

October 08, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - IMPHAL

A Central Reserve Police Force personnel guarding the house at Yumnam Leikai in Imphal sustained minor injuries in one hand caused by shrapnel.

Iboyaima Laithangbam

Manipur Minister of Rural Development  and Panchayati Raj Yumnam Khemchand and his family members escaped unscathed when suspected insurgents hurled  a China-made hand grenade at 10.30 p.m. at his well-guarded house at Yumnam Leikai in Imphal.

However, one Central Reserve Police Force personnel guarding the house sustained minor injuries in one hand caused by shrapnel.

So far there is no claim from any underground organisation. Police have registered a case and investigation is under way.

Mr. Khemchand is one of the Manipur Ministers who had attended the four-hour meeting with the representatives of Youths of Manipur in Delhi to make clear their stand on the continuing clashes between the Meiteis and the Kuki militants.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have beefed up security measures in areas surrounding the residences of Ministers and officials. Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen in a letter to the Speaker stated that she could not attend the special session of the Assembly as her security cover is not adequate. An adviser to the Chief Minister was recently attacked and discharged after treatment at a Delhi hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Manipur

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US