Manipur media likely to cease work indefinitely from Dec. 16

Unions are demanding that the Govt. settle their pending bills before December 15.

All print and electronic media in Manipur will go on an indefinite cease work from December 16 if the Government fails to clear their pending bills by December 15 evening, according to a joint statement of the editors and journalists.

A joint meeting of the Editors Guild Manipur (EGM), the Manipur Hill Journalists Union (MHJU) and the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) was held on December 11 in the Press Club building to take stock of the situation.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren had reportedly held telephonic talks with EGM president Khogendra Khomdram, and AMWJU president Wangkhemcha Shyamjai. Mr. Biren had reportedly assured that the issue would be sorted out with Information Minister T. Bishwajit.

The meeting decided to give time till December 15 to the Government. The earlier ultimatum had said that if payments were nor made by December 10 the media would black out Government news from December 11 except those relating to the law and order.

The meeting also felt that the Government should understand the extreme difficulties because of COVID-19 under which the media had been working for the last 2 years in the State.

Most of the newspaper establishments in Manipur are sceptical about the payment by the cash-strapped government.