Manipur landslip: sniffer dogs being used to locate bodies

Rescue team at work after a massive landslip at Tupul area in Manipur’s Noney district on July 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 03, 2022 12:34 IST

Officials said that the rescue work in Noney district was being delayed by the persisting inclement weather

On the fourth day after the devastating landslip at Toupul in Noney district of Manipur, rescue teams used sniffer dogs to locate the bodies of the missing Territorial Army personnel, workers at an under construction railway station and local tribal villagers.

Officials said that the rescue work was being delayed by the persisting inclement weather. On the other hand, the water level of the Ijel river, which was blocked by debris, is rising rapidly. An advisory issued by Noney Deputy Commissioner H. Guite said that the people of the nearby villages should be alert and move out, if possible.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren said that there was a likelihood of fresh landslip in the nearby areas. The mountain where the massive landslip took place was the epicenter of a strong earthquake some years ago. There is panic among the people and rescue workers as there are reports of fresh signs of possible landslips in the nearby mountains. Ministers from Manipur and Assam have been visiting the affected areas in Toupul to distribute food and other essential items. Congress leaders had also visited the areas on Saturday.

Officials said that the exact number of people now trapped under the debris was a matter of speculation since nobody knew how many persons were there in the under construction railway offices and other nearby areas at the time of the landslip.

The rail lines would connect Imphal and the Jiri station bordering Assam. Trial runs of passenger and goods rains had already been conducted.