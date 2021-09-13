Manipur Kukis observe ‘black day’

IMPHAL

They observe 28th anniversary of massacre of Kuki civilians, allegedly by an armed Naga group

The Kuki tribe in Manipur on Monday observed the 28th anniversary of the massacre of Kuki civilians in Manipur, allegedly by an armed Naga group. Kuki leaders have been demanding justice for the victims. They said that nearly 1,000 Kukis, including women and children, were killed and several villages uprooted and torched.

The main function was held at the office of the Hill Tribal Council at Moreh, Manipur’s border town. Reports say that organisations of all communities in the State participated in it. The Kuki Students’ Organization also took part.

J. Haokip, leader of the Hill Tribal Council, said, "We are not interfering with the government policy. We are merely demanding justice for the innocent persons slain by the Naga group. But instead of doing justice, the Government of India is in a dialogue mode with the outfit. The Kukis are not for bloodshed. We are all for peace”.

In support of the function, all houses at Moreh had black flags atop rooftops and on walls. There was a complete lockdown in the border town. The legalised border trade was disrupted for the day. No vehicle plied on the streets.

Police beefed up security at Moreh and the Kuki inhabited areas to ensure that there is no untoward incident.