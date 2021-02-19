Manipur journalists call off strike

Journalists in Manipur called off their indefinite strike, following a meeting held at the Press Club in capital Imphal on Thurday.
All newspapers, cable networks and others will resume duty from Friday, according to a press release jointly issued by Bijoy Kakchingtabam and Khogendra Khomdram, presidents of the All Manipur Working Journalists Union and the Editors Guild Manipur respectively.
The indefinite strike began on February 13 in protest against a grenade attack on the office of the media house that brings out Poknapham, a vernacular daily, and the English paper People’s Chronicle.
During the meeting on Thursday, it was deplored that no rebel group had claimed responsibility for the attack. It also decided not to publish handouts of an organisation which had been issuing different versions on some issues. All future problems would be sorted out by the two press organisations.
