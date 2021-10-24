Other States

Manipur journalist allegedly beaten up by Congress workers

About 20 persons, said to be members of the Block Congress of the Heirok constituency, allegedly raided the house of Elangbam Rameshwar, a journalist in the Thoubal district, on Sunday morning.

He was beaten up in the presence of his family members. Mr. Rameshwar is a correspondent with vernacular newspaper, Naharolgi Thoudang, published in Imphal. He is also the vice-president of the Thoubal district Journalists’ Union.

He was hospitalized as he sustained injuries from the attack.

The Union is demanding appropriate actions against alleged Congress members for the attack. Several persons came out in the Heirok road to block traffic, demanding justice for the journalist.

Police said a case had been registered and an investigation was on. However, no arrest has been made so far. The alleged attackers have not come out with any explanation.


