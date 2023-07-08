Manipur High Court orders Home Department to lift the ban on providing internet through Internet Lease Line

July 08, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

Manipur High Court directs the Home Department to lift the ban on providing internet service through Internet Lease Line (ILL) throughout the state provided the safeguards put on record by the Expert Committee are complied with, some of which include capping speed at 10MBPS, securing undertakings from intended users that they will not do anything illegal.

The High Court also directed that with respect to Fibre to the Home (FTTH) connections, the Home Department must mandatorily approve each case on its own merits subject to the conditions suggested for ILL . In addition, for FTTH connections, there will be the condition of “ensuring One to One connection and control by the ISP (Internet Service Provider).”

But the court added, “ISPs may be requested to explore options for whitelisting of websites banning social media sites on the line of mode under testing by BSNL on the line of action decided in the meeting chaired by Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur dated 07-06-2023 as a preparatory testing exercise for opening FTTH liberally.”