Manipur HC summons police officer

Justices L. Jamir and Kh. Nobin of the Manipur High Court have ordered the personal appearance of T. Brinda of the Manipur Police Service on June 10 to begin proceedings on a contempt of court petition filed against her.

This follows a representation made to the High Court by the special judge of the ND & PS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) Court on May 26.

It is alleged that Ms. Brinda entered the court room while the special judge of the ND & PS was hearing an elected member of the Autonomous District Council chairman, who was seeking interim bail on medical grounds. She sought the court’s permission to cross-examine the accused from whose possession drugs worth over ₹30 crore was reportedly seized. When she was denied permission, she allegedly pointed at the special judge and said “something in the most derogatory manner”.

The two justices noted that the matter was partly reflected in the order passed by the special judge on May 21.

Noting that the social media was not the proper forum to question the court order, the judges also directed the superintendent of police, Cyber Crime, to furnish details of those persons who used the social media in this regard.

