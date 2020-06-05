Manipur HC order on 7 MLAs on June 8

GUWAHATI

05 June 2020 14:16 IST

The Manipur High Court on Friday reserved the order on a plea for disqualification of seven Congress MLAs who had “defected” to the BJP in 2017 to strengthen the coalition government headed by Nongthombam Biren Singh.

The single Bench of Justice Kh. Nobin Singh said the order would be pronounced on June 8.

Advertising

Advertising

The Congress had gone to court after Yumnam Khemchand, Speaker of the 60-member Assembly, did not take a call on their disqualification in May.

Following a court order, the Speaker, in March, disqualified Forest Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar for a similar reason. The State government later made him an advisor to the Chief Minister.