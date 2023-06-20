Manipur HC directs State govt. to provide limited net service

June 20, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Imphal

The Manipur High Court has directed the State government to provide limited internet services in some designated places.

The bench noted that internet is necessary for people to carry out urgent and essential work, especially in regards to the ongoing admission process of students.

The order was issued by Justices Ahanthem Bimol Singh & A Guneshwar Sharma while hearing a bunch of Public Interest Litigations seeking restoration of internet services in the State on Friday.

It was, however, made known Tuesday, advocates said.

Internet ban has been continuing in the State since May 3 in the wake of violence between the Kukis and Meities following a high court direction to consider granting Scheduled Tribe status to the Meities.

It has also asked telecom service providers to file affidavits explaining the feasibility of providing limited internet services to the public by blocking social media websites for safeguarding the state government's concern for maintaining law and order.

The bench has set the next date of consideration for these cases on June 23 and in the meantime, the parties involved have been granted the liberty to exchange their affidavits as they see fit.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out over a month ago.

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40% of the population and reside in the hill districts.

