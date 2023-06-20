ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur HC directs State govt. to provide limited net service

June 20, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Imphal

The bench noted that internet is necessary for people to carry out urgent and essential work, especially in regards to the ongoing admission process of students

PTI

View of a makeshift roadblock placed in the middle of a street by a mob during protests, in Imphal, on June 19, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

The Manipur High Court has directed the State government to provide limited internet services in some designated places.

The bench noted that internet is necessary for people to carry out urgent and essential work, especially in regards to the ongoing admission process of students.

ALSO READ
Manipur violence | SC refuses urgent hearing on plea seeking Army protection for Kuki tribals

The order was issued by Justices Ahanthem Bimol Singh & A Guneshwar Sharma while hearing a bunch of Public Interest Litigations seeking restoration of internet services in the State on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was, however, made known Tuesday, advocates said.

Internet ban has been continuing in the State since May 3 in the wake of violence between the Kukis and Meities following a high court direction to consider granting Scheduled Tribe status to the Meities.

It has also asked telecom service providers to file affidavits explaining the feasibility of providing limited internet services to the public by blocking social media websites for safeguarding the state government's concern for maintaining law and order.

The bench has set the next date of consideration for these cases on June 23 and in the meantime, the parties involved have been granted the liberty to exchange their affidavits as they see fit.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out over a month ago.

ALSO READ
Women from Manipur’s ‘Ima’ market arrive in Delhi, question PM’s silence

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40% of the population and reside in the hill districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Manipur

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US