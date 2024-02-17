Manipur group seeks Army action against Kuki extremists

February 17, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

An apex organisation of the Meitei community has sought the intervention of Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande in dealing with extremists belonging to the Chin-Kuki community.

The Myanmar-based Chins and the Kukis living in Manipur belong to the same ethnic stock. An ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki community has kept Manipur on the boil since May 3, 2023.

In a letter to the Army chief on Saturday, the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) listed a series of attacks by the Chin-Kuki extremists, including the “overpowering” of an Army contingent in the border town of Moreh on January 17.

“...such visuals of our brave soldiers being openly threatened with guns, rocket launchers, and other weapons have never been witnessed before. This incident not only undermines the integrity and authority of the armed forces, but also poses a significant threat to national security,” COCOMI coordinator Somorendra Thokchom said.

“I kindly request your urgent attention and action in addressing this alarming situation. It is crucial that a thorough investigation is conducted to determine how such an incident occurred,” he said.

The COCOMI also wondered if the armed forces have been advised or instructed by the Centre to maintain restraint when confronting armed Kuki extremists “as they have been working with the Indian Army since the execution of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) in 2005”.

At least 25 banned organisations belonging to Kuki and the ethnically related Zomi communities had been brought under the SoO ambit.

The COCOMI said the attacks on the armed forces began with the killing of Assam Rifles jawan Alok Rao in Imphal East district on May 16, 2023. The Kuki extremists then killed Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Ranjit Yadav in the Kakching district on June 5, 2023.

On October 31, 2023 sub-divisional police officer Chingtham Anand was killed in the Tengnoupal district. Two more Manipur police personnel — Takhellmbam Saileshor and Wangkhem Somorjit — were killed while three BSF jawans were seriously injured in Moreh on January 17.

Another BSF jawan was injured in an attack by the Kuki extremists in the Kakching district on Friday, the COCOMI said.

“These incidents underscore the urgent need for action to ensure the safety and security of both our soldiers and civilians. I urge you to personally intervene, oversee a comprehensive investigation, and take prompt action to rectify this situation,” Mr. Thokchom said.

