Manipur govt.’s order on pre-approval of books slammed

It is an official manifestation of their true fascist nature, said Manipur Congress leader Hareshwar Goshwami

GUWAHATI

The Opposition Congress on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Manipur government’s order on the pre-approval of all books on the State’s history, culture, tradition and geography.

Manipur’s Higher and Technical Education Joint Secretary, Divedita Lairenlakpam issued the notification on September 15. It said all the manuscripts on the four topics related to the State would need to be vetted by a 15-member committee comprising university vice-chancellors and college teachers, serving and retired.

The panel would be headed by Manipur Education Minister Thounaojam Basanta, the order said.

“We are not surprised by such acts of the BJP. It is simply an official manifestation of their true fascist nature,” State Congress vice-president Hareshwar Goshwami said.

“Their message is loud and clear. Think, what I think, or face the consequence. The new system is to shut our mouths before we speak. To stop our pens before we write. It completely violates the right to freedom and expression granted by our Constitution,” he said.

“How can I share my hard-earned data and materials with others before I publish my book? I am a writer and will definitely defy this order and face any consequence,” Mr. Goshwami, also an author, said.

State Congress spokesperson, Ningombam Bupenda Meitei said the “deeply disturbing” order curtails the intellectual freedom of the authors, readers and thinkers of Manipur. “This cannot be accepted,” he added.

Congress’ Rajya Sabha Member and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh tweeted: “This is Modi’s India where a BJP state govt appointed committee will decide which book can be published and which cannot. This is worse than censorship if such a thing exists! Outrageous!”

