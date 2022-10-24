Manipur govt. starts removing illegal construction around Loktak lake

A view of Loktak Lake. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Loktak Development Authority has started demolishing from Monday several stay homes and other facilities in the Loktak lake which is the largest freshwater lake in the Northeast, officials said. The enclosures in the lake using floating biomass for catching fish were also removed. Officials said that the cleanup campaign will continue till all illegal constructions are removed.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren, who has been trying to lure domestic and foreign tourists, has been saying that all illegal constructions will be removed if the owners turn a deaf ear to the official announcement.

Some local residents of the villages surrounding the loktak lake had constructed thatched Manipuri style houses on the floating biomass for tourists. It is said that foreign backpackers prefer to stay in these cheap huts The Tourism Department of Manipur has also been trying to lure tourists. Mr. Biren told The Hindu that tourists from home and abroad are visiting the Loktak lake. It is one of the reasons why the Tourism Festival is being held near the lake.

He said, “Most of the fishermen who enter the lake to catch fish are using poison, low-grade bombs, and other chemicals to catch fish round the year. Tonnes of garbage and empty plastic bottles are thrown in the lake. The government is taking up a project to crush the empty bottles, jerry cans and other items to save the lake and the people around the lake”.

Several people who have been staying for generations in the huts constructed on the floating biomass said that if fishing is banned, their only means of earning will vanish.