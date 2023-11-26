Manipur Govt. in peace talks with Imphal Valley-based insurgent group: CM Biren Singh

November 26, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - Imphal

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on November 26 said his government was holding "peace talks" with an Imphal Valley-based insurgent group.

Speaking to PTI-Video, Mr. Singh said the talks were at an advanced stage, even though he stayed away from naming the underground organisation.

This was for the first time that there was an official confirmation about such talks being held by the government, since ethnic violence broke out on May 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, sources had said that the government was holding talks with one faction of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF).

Also read | Manipur needs a platform for ‘samvad’

More than 180 people have been killed since the violence broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40% and reside mainly in the hill districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT