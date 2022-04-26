Manipur govt. faces threats of agitation over unpaid wages

Various sections of people are planning to launch agitations, including economic blockade along the national highways, if the wages are not paid.

Women on their way to work in an auto rickshaw on the outskirts of Imphal, Manipur. Various group have demanded the Manipur government to clear the unpaid wages to the people under the MGNREGS. File photo | Photo Credit: AP

Various sections of people are planning to launch agitations, including economic blockade along the national highways, if the wages are not paid.

The BJP-led coalition Ministry in Manipur is now facing threats of agitation, including economic blockade along the national highways, over unpaid wages to many sections of the people. The local media is already boycotting government news protesting against the non-payment of advertisement bills.

The media started the indefinite boycott from April 24 protesting against the non-payment of advertisement bills running into several crores of rupees. The government has not explained why the bills have not been cleared.

Meanwhile, State BJP president A. Sharda is reported to have sought one month’s time to make the necessary payment to the local media following which the boycott has been relaxed.

Ashing Kamei, an activist in Nungba, Tamenglong district, said, “The government had sanctioned ₹31 crore as compensation as private land had to be acquired for the widening of the NH 37 which runs through Nungba. But in collusion with the officials some unknown persons had pocketed the money, leaving the villagers holding the empty sacks. If the compensation is not disbursed within five days we will resort to agitations. Imposing economic blockade along the NH 37 may also be considered”.

Heso Lorho, convener of the United Senapati Block Association spearheading the demand for clearance of the unpaid wages to the people, said, “The Union government had released ₹2,30.2 crore for the financial year 2201-2022 for schemes under the MGNREGS. However, for unexplained reasons the Manipur government has not so far disbursed it”. He said that if the money was not paid by April 27, indefinite economic blockade would be imposed from April 28 midnight on NHs 2 and 37 through which all commodities, including consumer items, are brought to Manipur. The activists had also met Y. Khemchand, Minister in charge of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, in the regard.

The All-Manipur Mid-Day Meal Workers Union has served an ultimatum to the government to pay the honorarium within 10 days. Association general secretary Thoi Chanu Arambam said, “The government has not paid us for over 15 months. Over 1.5 lakh students in 3,369 schools are given cooked meals. This is the lowest honorarium in the country, since some States are paying ₹10,000 each. The government should pay us immediately. After the deadline, we shall start launching agitations”.