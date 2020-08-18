Manipur government withdraws Gallantry Award given to policeman

IMPHAL:

The Sub Inspector was reportedly involved in a drug trafficking incident

The Manipur government has withdrawn the Chief Minister’s Gallantry Award from B. Debson, a Sub Inspector (SI) in the police commando team in Imphal East district, at the behest of the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU).

A section of the local newspapers said that the AMSU had, in a statement, said that the police commando SI was involved in drug trafficking in Manipur. It said that in 2013, the police had confiscated heroin valued at over ₹3 crore in the international market. Inspector E. Roshan, a reader to the office of the Imphal East Superintendent of Police, who reportedly played a major role in selecting Mr. Debson for the award, is likely to be grilled for keeping this scam hidden and not bringing it to the notice of higher officers.

SI Debson had been selected for his devotion to duty.

Chief Minister N. Biren, who also holds Home portfolio, thanked the AMSU. In a Facebook comment, Mr. Biren said that he hoped the AMSU would continue to point out conspiracies to defame the Police Department and the government as a whole.

After withdrawing the award, the government also placed Mr. Debson under under suspension. Official sources said that Mr. Roshan was also suspended immediately.

Officials said that the inquiry committee set up by the Manipur government shall “unearth the whole truth”.