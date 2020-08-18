Manipur government withdraws Gallantry Award given to policeman

The Manipur government has withdrawn the Chief Minister’s Gallantry Award from B. Debson, a Sub Inspector (SI) in the police commando team in Imphal East district, at the behest of the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU).
A section of the local newspapers said that the AMSU had, in a statement, said that the police commando SI was involved in drug trafficking in Manipur. It said that in 2013, the police had confiscated heroin valued at over ₹3 crore in the international market. Inspector E. Roshan, a reader to the office of the Imphal East Superintendent of Police, who reportedly played a major role in selecting Mr. Debson for the award, is likely to be grilled for keeping this scam hidden and not bringing it to the notice of higher officers.
SI Debson had been selected for his devotion to duty.
Chief Minister N. Biren, who also holds Home portfolio, thanked the AMSU. In a Facebook comment, Mr. Biren said that he hoped the AMSU would continue to point out conspiracies to defame the Police Department and the government as a whole.
After withdrawing the award, the government also placed Mr. Debson under under suspension. Official sources said that Mr. Roshan was also suspended immediately.
Officials said that the inquiry committee set up by the Manipur government shall “unearth the whole truth”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath