Manipur Government withdraws from Suspension of Operations agreement with militant groups

March 11, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - IMPHAL

The Manipur Government has backed out of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) signed with the Kuki National Amy and the Zoumi Revolutionary Front, two tribal underground organisations in Manipur with immediate effect.

On the other hand, the government served show cause notices to the District Collectors and Police Superintendents of Churachandpur district and Moreh, the border town, on why disciplinary actions should not be taken up against them for falling to prevent the mass rallies despite the clamping of prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC.

The momentous decisions were taken in a late-night cabinet meeting on March 10. A government press release said that the steps were taken in view of the violent incidents that happened in Kangpokpi district. Many civilians and police personnel were injured in the ding dong running battles at several places.

The Cabinet took special consideration of the increasing allegations that most of the leaders who had floated these outfits are not Indians but illegal migrants. The people who took out the processions demanded stopping meddling with the “tribal land” by the Manipur Government.

While the district authorities in Churachandpur and Moreh allowed the processions those of Kangpokpi district came down heavily. Tear gas canisters were fired. Several shots were fired in the air. Some processionists pelted stones at the police. Some activists armed with lethal weapons chased the officials. There were injuries on both sides.

Under the SoO agreement, many KNA and ZRF militants had come overground. However, the Union Government is yet to come to the negotiating table. The Manipur Government has been destroying poppy plants and evicting settlers in the reserved and protected forests. The large-scale destructions of poppy plants and evictions are not to the liking of these two outfits, the crucial cabinet meeting felt.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren is launching the war on drugs and says that there shall be “no compromise on the issue”. All sections are keeping their fingers crossed as Manipur Government’s decision may also impact other outfits who are SoO signatories.