Manipur government to review order on school reopening

11 November 2021 08:51 IST

There are reports that students in some hostels in Churachandpur district had become COVID-19 positive

The Manipur government is likely to review the order issued on Tuesday to reopen the schools and colleges from Wednesday since the authorities could not reopen these institutes. Besides there are disturbing reports that students in some hostels in Churachandpur district had become COVID-19 positive. Reports are that these hostels and some private schools in the hill district were reopened without approval from the government. The district authority was instructed to take appropriate actions. Reports are that some private schools had asked the students to attend schools by not wearing school uniforms.

Official reports say that at least 17 students in a private hostel had become COVID-19 positive.

There was a high level meeting on Tuesday. The Chief Minister N. Biren told reporters that the schools for students of class nine and above will be reopened in a “week”. However the education department issued the order saying that schools and colleges would be reopened from Wednesday.

Official reports say that almost all the institutes could not be reopened on Wednesday as there was no time. Besides T.G. Higher secondary school located next to the Raj Bhavan cannot be reopened unless the COVID-19 testing centre opened in the school is shifted first elsewhere.