Manipur government issues orders for the protection of visiting Amur falcons

The migratory birds, sighted in the hilly districts of Manipur, stay in the State till the beginning of December.

The Manipur government has stepped up vigil and launched an awareness campaign to protect Amur falcons, birds which migrate to the hilly districts of Manipur for two months. District Magistrates of Senapati and Churachandpur districts — Pawan Yadav and T. Kirankumar respectively — issued official orders banning hunting, rearing and sale of Amur falcons.

Official sources said similar orders will be issued in Tamenglong, Ukhrul and Kamjong districts. Some

Mr. Kirankumar said, “Those who violate the instructions are liable to be punished under Section 50/51 of the Manipur Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.”

Earlier, these falcons would migrate only to Tamenglong district. But now, they are spotted in other hilly districts too. They stay in Manipur till the beginning of December. Amur falcons are also sighted in Nagaland.

A few lakh Amur falcons visit Manipur every year. These birds, which can fly a distance of a few thousand of kilometres, used to be one of the most hunted migratory birds visiting Manipur.

Officials of Wildlife Institute of India found three habitats of Amur falcons along the Tuivai river in Churachandpur district. Forest officials held an awareness campaign in the surrounding areas.

In order to monitor the migratory route of the Amur falcons, officials in Manipur fixed satellite tags on some of the birds. However, one falcon was shot dead before leaving Manipur, and some others were untraceable. Officials said on November 10 that at least two falcons with satellite tags were among those visiting Manipur and Nagaland.