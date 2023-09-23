Manipur government increases security measures anticipating fresh violence

September 23, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:58 am IST - IMPHAL

Anticipating fresh outbreak of violence the Manipur government has beefed up security measures in the trouble-prone districts of the valley. The day-time relaxation of curfew in the Imphal East and the Imphal West districts was cancelled. Late night curfew orders issued by the respective District Magistrates say that there shall be no relaxation of the curfew on Saturday. Earlier, curfew in these two districts had been relaxed from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren has appealed for surrender of all illegal weapons within 15 days. The government shall take up strong actions. Search operations shall be launched to seize the illegal weapons, he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, women activists are calling for a meeting to chalk out their next course of action, after one of the five “village protection volunteers” who were released by the special judge of the NIA court was arrested again in connection with another case. Though four of them had reached their homes, Moirangthem Anand, a volunteer, was re-arrested by the NIA and taken to Delhi. On Friday night, women protested against this arrest, as police tried to disperse them by firing tear gas shells till around midnight.

The wife of Anand, crying, alleged that her signature had been taken saying that he was released and was at home. Other women activists hinted that they may continue their agitations.

Police said the “armed miscreants” were arrested with sophisticated weapons and were wearing police uniforms.

