HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Manipur government increases security measures anticipating fresh violence

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren has appealed for surrender of all illegal weapons within 15 days

September 23, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - IMPHAL

The Hindu Bureau
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Anticipating fresh outbreak of violence the Manipur government has beefed up security measures in the trouble-prone districts of the valley. The day-time relaxation of curfew in the Imphal East and the Imphal West districts was cancelled. Late night curfew orders issued by the respective district magistrates say that there shall be no relaxation of the curfew on Saturday. Earlier, curfew in these two districts had been relaxed from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Meanwhile the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren has appealed for surrender of all illegal weapons within 15 days. The government shall take up strong actions if it is ignored. Search operations shall be launched to seize the illegal weapons, he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, women activists are calling for a meeting to chalk out their next course of action. They are not pleased that one of the five “village protection volunteers” who were released by the special judge of the NIA court was arrested again in connection with another case. Though four of them had reached their homes, Moirangthem Anand, a volunteer, was rearrested by the NIA and whisked away to Delhi. On Friday night women protested against this arrest. Police tried to disperse the agitating women by firing tear gas shells till around midnight.

The wife of Anand, crying, said that her signature had been taken saying that he was released and was at home. Other women activists called this simply unacceptable, and hinted that they will continue their agitations.

Police said the “armed miscreants” were arrested with sophisticated weapons and were wearing police uniforms.

Related Topics

Manipur / civil unrest

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.