Manipur government approves compensation scheme for women victims of sexual attack, acid attack

September 15, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - Imphal:

The order issued by Commissioner (Home) T. Ranjit Singh said Manipur government has approved the 'Manipur Compensation Scheme for women victims/survivors of sexual assault/other crimes, 2023'.

PTI

Representational image only.

“The Manipur government has approved a compensation scheme for women victims of sexual assault and other crimes,” an official order said.

The order issued by Commissioner (Home) T. Ranjit Singh on September 14 said that the State government has approved the 'Manipur Compensation Scheme for women victims/survivors of sexual assault/other crimes, 2023'.

Under the scheme gang rape victims will be entitled to a minimum amount of ₹5 lakh to a maximum of ₹10 lakh while rape victims will get ₹4-7 lakh. Victims of acid attack with face disfigurement will get ₹7-8 lakh.

The order said in case of loss of life or enforced disappearance of women the compensation amount will be ₹5-10 lakh.

The scheme shall apply to victims and their dependents who have suffered loss, or injury as the case may be, as a result of the offence committed and who require rehabilitation.

It said compensation as decided by the Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MALSA) or District Legal Services Authority will be paid to the women victims or her dependents.

